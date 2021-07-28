Tips for staying safe during rising temperatures this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With temperatures rising in Middle Georgia this week, you should be aware of the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

Vincenzo Happach, an Emergency Medicine Resident Physician at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, says if you are outside, be sure to stay hydrated with water or sports drinks. He says you should avoid dehydrating drinks like coffee and alcohol.

“Along with staying well hydrated is protecting ourselves from sun exposure itself,” Happach said. “So wearing good sunscreen, wearing clothes that cover your skin to help the amount of sun you’re exposed to, that can all help reduce your risk of dehydration.”

Happach says try to avoid being outside during the hottest times of the day if you can.

He offered several tips if you do have to be outside exerting yourself.

“Take frequent breaks, give yourself some shade, try to get yourself somewhere cool if at all possible,” Happach said.

According to Happach, heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke are preventable. He says some of the signs of heat-related illnesses include feeling dizzy or overheated, shortness of breath and blurred vision.

“If you are noticing any of those symptoms, you’ve probably already sustained some sort of heat injury and should seek medical attention,” he said.

He says you should keep in mind that children and the elderly are more susceptible to heat-related injuries. Make sure your child wears sunscreen and drinks plenty of water. If you are older, you should be sure to have working air conditioning to stay cool.