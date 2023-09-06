Time running out to get discounted tickets for 2023 Georgia National Fair

For a limited time, you can get your tickets for the 34th Annual Georgia National Fair at a reduced price during the fair's 34 hour flash sale.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For a limited time, you can get your tickets for the 34th Annual Georgia National Fair at a reduced price during the fair’s 34 hour flash sale.

The sale is happening to commemorate the fair’s 34th anniversary.

From September 6 at 9 a.m. until September 7 at 7 p.m., tickets for kids and adults ages 11 and up are just $10. After the sale, ticket prices will return to $14 for advance purchase or at the gate.

Marketing Director for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Maggie Lane, says the flash sale is the best deal you can get on tickets this year. She encourages anyone who wants to attend to act now and says the fair has something for everyone.

“We’ve got food vendors, we’ve got rides, we’ve got shows and entertainment, educational factors like the baby barn just behind me will be set up again,” Lane said. “So we try to make sure no matter what you’re into, what kind of music, what kind of food, there’s gonna be something that you’ll enjoy.”

You can purchase your tickets online by clicking here. Tickets for kids age 10 and under are free.

The Georgia National Fair will be held October 5th through the 15th at the Fairgrounds in Perry.