Tim Echols visits Macon Transit Authority

He got a chance to ride on one of Macon Transit Authority's electric buses.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Tim Echols, Vice Chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, was in Macon Tuesday.

Echols is an advocate of electric vehicles. He says Macon and UGA are the only places in the state that use electric buses.

He’s hoping other cities like Savannah and Atlanta will follow in Macon’s footsteps.

“Macon has been ahead of the curve on transit anyway,” Echols said. “They were doing natural gas before other people were doing natural gas. So now they’re doing this next step in the evolution of transit.”

Echols says electric vehicles are becoming more popular. He thinks over the next 15 to 20 years, we’ll see a change in automobiles, trucks, and buses.

He says electric vehicles are low maintenance and have special rates from Georgia Power.