Thursday’s Deputy-involved shooting on Mumford Rd being investigated

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy involved shooting that happened on Mumford road Thursday night.

According to the BCSO, around 11:21 p.m., a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Log Cabin Drive when he saw a Sedan traveling with an equipment violation.

The driver refused to stop for the deputy, resulting in a pursuit to Mumford road where the suspect backed into the deputy’s car, then accelerated towards another deputy. The assisting deputy fired shots, striking the suspect.

That suspect was identified as 53-year-old Anthony Glenn Foster, who is wanted in Bibb county for several traffic violations.

Foster is currently in stable condition, nobody else was injured.