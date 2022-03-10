Thursday stays cool after starting rainy



After a morning of severe storms in parts of Middle Georgia, we will see a nice break from rain overnight.

By the early morning hours Thursday, however, rain returns to the area, but not thunderstorms.

A wedge front will also be moving into the area, keeping our temperatures a bit cooler than normal.

Rain should be moving out through the early afternoon, leaving us with cool and cloudy conditions.

We will be staying dry Thursday night, but clouds will likely be staying in place.



Friday will bring our next chance showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The early part of the day Friday should be mostly dry, but after noon we will see some changes.

Strong storms will be possible during the afternoon on Friday, but the better strong storm chances will be overnight.

As two frontal systems merge we will see strong uplift and a big burst of cold air during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Severe storms are possible along this cold front, including the potential for tornadoes.

Once the system passes, we will see dry and cold air settle in for the rest of the weekend, as well as gusty winds.



The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Middle Georgia in a Level 2 severe threat for Friday night/Saturday morning.

All types of severe weather will be possible with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and heavy rain.



The weekend will bring an end to the rain, but also a reminder that we are still in a transitional month.

Lows Sunday morning will fall into the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.

The good news for those of us who aren’t fans of the cold is that we see temps rebound quickly next week back to the 70s.