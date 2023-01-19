Thursday cold front brings rain, weekend cool down





It has been another warm, humid day in Middle Georgia, but changes are on the way for the end of the week.

Clouds will be sticking around overnight, keeping our lows mainly in the 60s.

By tomorrow morning, showers will start to increase along and ahead of a cold front that will be moving through during the day (8am-4pm).

We will also be seeing our winds increasing with gusts up to 30 mph.

Although we could see an isolated thunderstorm in our southern counties, I am not expecting a severe threat.

Showers will move through quickly, and by the evening we will start to see clearing skies and cool conditions.



Friday will be our nicest day of the week, with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s.

By Saturday, however, we will be watching another system moving in from the southwest.

Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, with rain showers starting during the evening/overnight hours.

Rain will continue through at least part of the day Sunday, with highs only warming into the low 60s.



Monday should be mostly dry across the area, but more rain is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few thunderstorms will be possible with the system mid-week, but we don’t know about severe weather yet.