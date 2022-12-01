Thursday brings cooler temps, dry weather





After a stormy start to our day, skies cleared this afternoon across Middle Georgia.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the low 30s by early Thursday.

Sunshine will prevail for much of the day, but highs will only be warming into the upper 50s.

Friday will bring another nice day with a slight warm up into the mid 60s.

Conditions will be cool and dry for the remaining football games we have in our area on Friday night.



By Saturday a cold front will approach the southeast, increasing our cloud cover through the day.

Saturday evening a few showers could move through the area, but severe weather is not expected.



We will see a slight cool down on Sunday into the mid 60s, before 70s return next week along with a continued unsettled weather pattern.