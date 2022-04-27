Three teens arrested in connection to shooting at Gold Cup Bowling Center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Gold Cup Bowling Center that took place on April 24th, 2022.

According to the release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the incident involved a shooting in which 18 year-olds Phillip Bango, Kolby Tucker, and Ja’rico Ogburn engaged in a shooting in which Bango was firing at Tucker and Ogburn with a rifle, striking several vehicles in the process. Tucker and Ogburn both returned gunfire with pistols.

The three are being charged with aggravated assault after being arrested by the US Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force between April 25th and 27th. They are all being held at the Houston County Detention Facility.

WRPD says additional charges and arrests are possible.