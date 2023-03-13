UPDATE: Teen arrested in Byron triple shooting

UPDATE: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to the triple shooting on Bonita Way in Byron. Around 2:00 Monday afternoon, deputies arrested 17-year-old Amasia Romerio Corenzes Dennard, Jr. of McRae, Georgia. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and being held in the Houston County Jail.

—

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 11am Sunday, Houston County Deputies responded to 114 Bonita Way in Byron for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival they discovered three victims with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation, stay with 41NBC for updates.