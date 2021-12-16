DANVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—Twiggs County Investigators arrested three men after a search warrant turned up drugs and stolen items.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were searching a home at 6337 US GA HWY 358 in Danville on Wednesday, for stolen items from a local Dollar General store.

During a search of inside the home, they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. As the search continued, they investigators found stolen items ranging from welding machines, air compressors, and tools.

Investigators then searched the property of the home and found a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, two utility trailers, four wheelers, and more tools. Over 160 items were removed from the residence. Most of them are reported stolen from several counties in the Middle Georgia.

Darrell Tunney Edwards, Robert Anthony Richards, and Logan Mckenzi Smith are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug related objects, (5) counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and Possession of a schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

All three men are being held at the Twiggs County jail.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

If you’ve had a recent theft involving tools, power tools, four wheelers, call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 945-3357.