Three men arrested in Twiggs for over 30 lbs. of marijuana found in car

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three men were arrested and charged in Twiggs County Jail after being found with over 30 pounds of marijuana a car during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on I-16 when they spotted a Dodge Charger–with an illegal window tint– impeding the flow of traffic. When a deputy approached the vehicle and started speaking with the 3 occupants, he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle which led to a search of the car.

During the search, loose leaf marijuana was found in the passenger compartments of the vehicle, as well as 2 large trash bags between the backseat and a speaker in the trunk that contained about 31 lbs of marijuana.

All 3 men were charged and booked into the Twiggs County Jail– 2 of them having extensive criminal histories including RICO acts in illegal narcotics.

22-Year-old Sharif Golden was arrested and charged with several drug and traffic charges– including drug trafficking, drug possession, driving while license withdrawn and more.

23-Year-old Johnny Harris was charged with drug trafficking.

23-Year-old Derrick Dupont was charged with permitting an unauthorized person to drive, and drug trafficking.