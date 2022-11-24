Three killed in crash on Bass rd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass Road.

It was reported a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the I-75 southbound lanes, near the Bass Road off-ramp, when it collided head on with a Toyota Camry going southbound. The female driver identified as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta , who was a back seat passenger, were pronounced deceased on scene by Coroner Lonnie Miley, the front passenger identified as 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage of Florida, the father of Anderson, was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, and is listed in critical condition at this time. The 27-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and was later pronounced deceased.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones the driver of the Tahoe was drunk at the time of the crash

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.