UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified

UPDATE: The victims of the fatal wreck have been identified. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, those killed in the crash were 41-year-old driver– Karen Gregory, and the passengers, which were her children, 19-year-old son Kyron Gregory and 10-year-old daughter Yahvi Gregory of Jacksonville, Florida.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire. There were three people in the vehicle. All three victims were pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. Investigators are still determining what caused the wreck. The identification of the victims is not known at this time.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.