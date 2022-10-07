JONES COUNTY: 3 convicted and sentenced for 2017 murder case

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday, 3 defendants connected to a 2017 home invasion and murder case in Jones County were convicted and sentenced.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the defendants behind the home invasion and murder of Marquise Hardwick were found guilty by a jury.

Camaren Banks was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 2 life sentences and 40 years to be served consecutively.

Justerrious Canty was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 2 life sentences and 50 years to be served consecutively.

And Jaqualan Clark was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 2 life sentences and 70 years to be served consecutively.

JCSO says the 2017 case was delayed many years due to the COVID pandemic, and that they hope the friends and family of Marquise are able to find some form of peace with the verdict.