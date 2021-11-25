Thousands of Flint Energy customers began Thanksgiving morning without power

Nearly 6,000 people in Centerville and Warner Robins started Thanksgiving without power. That’s according to the Flint Energies website. The outages began around 1:40 this (Thursday) morning. In the attached graphic, the red areas are confirmed without power, the orange are predicted outages.

Currently there is no estimate by Flint Energies on when power will be fully restored but according to the website nearly 3,000 of the initial outages have been repaired.

You can check the Flint Energies outage map for updates here http://outage.flintemc.com:8283/