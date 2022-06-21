Thousands flock to Stonehenge to mark summer solstice

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers have greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Local police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday. It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Police said the atmosphere was “convivial” and there were only two arrests.

Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago. It is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the centre of the circle.