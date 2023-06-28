Thomaston Rd Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect. A man entered the Circle K located at 5602 Thomaston Road this morning just after 5am. The man demanded money and after taking it the suspect fled in an older grey Cadillac.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.