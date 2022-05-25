Thomaston man arrested for child molestation and child cruelty

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Thomaston man has been arrested in connection to child molestation and cruelty charges– he was an employee of the Upson County School System.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Jared Latrell Jordan of Thomaston was arrested for Child Molestation, Incest, Sexual Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the first degree on Tuesday May 24th. Jordan was taken into custody without incident shortly after warrants were obtained.

While Jordan was an employee of the Upson County School system, MCSO says that this case does not involve any students.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043 ext 235.