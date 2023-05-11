Therapy dogs visit nurses at Atrium Health Navicent to reduce stress, boost morale

As hospitals across the country celebrate National Nurses Week, nurses at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon got a visit from some furry friends.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As hospitals across the country celebrate National Nurses Week, nurses at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon got a visit from some furry friends.

National Nurses Week takes place every year from May 6 to May 12 in recognition of the hard work and service nurses provide to their patients.

Atrium Health Navicent Assistant Vice President of Nursing Services, Donald Smith, says while the hospital is celebrating throughout the week, nurses deserve to be thanked every day.

“They are the heartbeat of our organization,” he said. “They are the ones that keep everything going. I know it’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes, but they are on the front lines. They’re the ones providing the high quality care that we provide here at Atrium Health Navicent.”

Nursing can be a demanding occupation. That’s why volunteers from the Middle Georgia Alliance of Therapy Dogs brought trained dogs to pay the nurses a visit.

Judith Keim is a Tester/Observer with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. She says when people see the dogs, their faces light up with joy.

“Any time we have the chance to appreciate nurses, every time we go into a nursing home or assisted living, we thank the nurses, because they make it possible,” Keim said. “They make it possible for us to be there. They’re so glad, and they need the therapy.”

Keim says for some, interacting with dogs can be easier than with other people. That’s why therapy dogs can provide comfort to those experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety.

According to Smith, everyone at the hospital, from nurses to patients, appreciates the joy that therapy dogs bring.

“We got this idea last year and said, ‘Hey, let’s come in with the pet therapy and see if we can give our staff and teammates that moment of zen,'” Smith said. “‘Get them to find that happy place, and that’s what makes it very special.”

The Middle Georgia Alliance of Therapy Dogs visits schools, hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in every county across the region.

Smith urges everyone to express their appreciation to any nurses they know.