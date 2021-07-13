Theft from Marshall’s on Bass Road; suspects unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying 3 suspects behind a grab and run theft.

The theft happened June 24, 2021 at Marshall’s on Bass Road.

The suspects left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima.

If you can help identify or locate these suspects, please contact Investigator Amanda Baker at (478) 951-1440 or abaker@maconbibb.us .

Or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.