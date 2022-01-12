“The Wonder Twinzz” read to students at Bernd Elementary School

Students at Bernd Elementary School got a visit from Sgt. Latricia Gittens and her twin sister Felicia Kim, also known as "The Wonder Twinzz."

They are not only Bibb County School District employees, but also authors of a children’s book called Mirrors. They read the motivational book to a group of 2nd graders at the school Tuesday and shared how they hope their book will impact young children.

“We want to inspire,” Sgt. Gittens said. “We want to encourage our youth. Boy, girl, black, white, it doesn’t matter. Whoever you are, we want to encourage you to be the best you that you can be.”

They donated a copy of the book to the school’s media center. You can buy their book on Amazon.