The Table at First Christian Church in Warner Robins opens new warming center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins officially has a place for the homeless community to stay warm.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and The Table at First Christian Church held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for a warming center at the church, located at 100 North Houston Road.

The shelter is equipped with more than 60 bunk beds and mattresses.

Warner Robins officials say this is a starting point to a bigger initiative to help the local homeless community.

“We have seen a plan for this for a long time, and it was God’s plan to get this all together,” Warner Robins Code Enforcement Officer Brian Wise said. “”They can come here and be loved on and know that they have a safe place to stay and we’ll take care of them.”

The shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. If you can help, contact the church at (478) 335-4394.