The Mentors Project of Bibb County calling for more mentors

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– With January being National Mentoring Month, The Mentors Project of Bibb County is calling for more mentors to help kids in the community.

The organization says it’s using the month to add 70 new mentors to the program, in honor of the 70 victims who lost their lives to violence in Macon in 2022.

Director of the Mentors Project of Bibb County, June O’Neal, says mentors can change the lives of children.

“We want to have successful young ladies and young gentleman walking across the stage to graduate from high school and peruse post-secondary dreams,” she said. “Whether it be technical college, whether it be college, whether it be the military, we want our children to be equipped to be successful, and we are calling our community to stand up show up for the children.”

There’s an event for prospective mentors on January 13. For more information on that, and becoming a mentor you can call (478) 765-8624.