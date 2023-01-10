MTA opens contest for artists to help decorate bus shelters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re an artist and want a chance to show off your style–a new opportunity awaits you!

The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) in cooperation with local artist Erin Hawkins is hosting an open call to artists to help give MTA bus shelters a brand new splash of color. The contest was made possible thanks to a donation by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation of Central Georgia and is being done in hopes to boost tourism. Jami Gaudet is the public information officer for the MTA, she spoke on what qualifications they’re looking for when it comes to finding an artist.

“Artists will first submit their qualifications to us. They’ll do a statement of interest and then do their resume, portfolio, and application. From there, our committee, which will include members of the Transit Authority will choose ten semifinalists.”

Semifinalists will get paid two hundred and fifty dollars for their entries and out of them six finalists will be chosen. If you’d like to see the rules and apply for yourself just click here.