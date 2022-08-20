The Macon Film Festival is back

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s lights, cameras, and action for the 17th Annual Macon Film Festival.

The schedule includes films screenings and other events at multiple venues throughout Macon. More then 80 films from around the world will be showcased.

On Friday, students from Jones and Jasper counties attended a screening of student-made films at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. There was also a Q&A session with film makers.

“This is our third year coming to the Macon Film Festival and we’ve got to interact with some of the filmmakers over the years and be inspired by some of their films and students learned today as well,” said Film Instructor of Jasper County High School, Tyson Harty.

To check out film screenings and times, or to purchase tickets, head to maconfilmfestival.com