The Macon Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown this weekend

Director of NewTown Macon said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren't able to go.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for the taste of fair food, the Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown Macon this weekend.

This is the third year NewTown Macon is hosting the frenzy. Director of NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren’t able to go.

“The fair is wonderful it’s a great event for this region, but you know not everybody wants to go and stand in a line for fair food, so this just give another creative way for people to enjoy those traditions,” said Hopkins. “We have thirteen restaurant participating in the frenzy. they have things like a burger with funnel cake on top of it, street corn all kinds of great and delicious specials.”

More than a dozen participating restaurants like Macon Bagels, are offering a variety of fair inspired dishes like hand made sausage and pepper hoagie with a spicy flair.

“We wanted to think of something that we could bake from scratch, which would be the hoagie and then what will go better on a hoagie would the sausage and pepper it’s very iconic fair food,” said baker of Macon Bagels, Mckinley Starks.

If you have a sweet tooth, Felicia’s Cake Factory has funnel cakes, cotton candy and cheese cakes. Owner Felicia Howard, says the frenzy not only gives you a taste of the fair, but shares awareness of local restaurants.

“It gives them something to look forward to when we have events and host events like this here in down town,” she said. “It also brings about you know different a crowd that’s possible not aware of downtown Macon now that they have the exposure they come down and hopefully visit on a more regular basis.”

The frenzy is happening now, and will continue through Sunday. For more information and a list of participating restaurants and specials, go to NewTown Macon’s Facebook page.