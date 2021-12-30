The Kendrick Academy creates ‘Inspire’ calendar

If you're looking for a 2022 calendar, a local performing arts school has you covered.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re looking for a 2022 calendar, a local performing arts school has you covered.

The Kendrick Academy in Fort Valley is selling a calendar that has inspiring messages for young women.

The 2022 Inspire Calendar is comprised of women who inspire Kendrick Academy students. It’s meant to show that you don’t have to be a certain age or in a certain place in life to be your best self.

We spoke with one of the students, Joi Ratchford, about who she picked and why.

“The girl who inspires me is Marley Diaz because she gave so many books to girls around the world,” she said. “I really love to read and I love books and chapter books. They’re just amazing.”

Proceeds for the calendar will go to the Kendrick Academy competition team. If you’d like to buy a calendar, click here.