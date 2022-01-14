The Home Depot brings ‘Path to Pro’ program to Macon

The program is fully online and it takes about 10 hours to complete.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon is the latest city to be part of The Home Depot’s “Path to Pro” program.

This program is designed to train people in skilled trades. The program is fully online and it takes about 10 hours to complete.

You can take the courses at your own pace, learning anything from remodeling to soft skills, which include communication and how to create a resume.

The courses are led by the Home Depot University team.

Jenna Arca, The Home Depot’s Director of Workforce Development, says the program is expanding all over the state, and they’re excited to be adding Macon to the list.

“About half of the need that’s out there is actually entry level labor,” she said. “Anybody like you and I, if I had an interest in the trades, could change their careers in a heartbeat. We could start up with a trade.”

You can sign up here.