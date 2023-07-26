The Great Macon Baking Week: Layers’ White Velvet cake

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Our Great Macon Baking Week coverage continues with a spotlight on an exceptional treat at Layers on Vineville Avenue — the white velvet cake.

41NBC’s Drake Rozelle dropped by the bakery, co-owned by husband and wife duo Steven Collins, for a taste of their competition entry.

“Creamy, smooth White Velvet Cake with white chocolate mocha buttercream icing on the outside and between the layers,” Collins said. “It looks like a white wedding cake. It tastes like a chocolate cake. It is deceptive, but it is such a reward when you get into it.”

That description had Rozelle eager to sample the cake.

“It’s not nearly as rich feeling as it is with Red Velvet,” he said. “It’s a very smooth taste that kind of just keeps going the more you chew on it. The frosting was very light but it had kind of an interesting texture to it that sort of put everything together.”

Rozelle says Layers, open since February, provided an inviting and energetic atmosphere to match the delight of their white velvet cake.