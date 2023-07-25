The Great Macon Baking Week: Felicia’s Cake Factory cupcakes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Felicia’s Cake Factory on Third Street, a family-run bakery competing in the the Great Macon Baking Week competition, is hoping to win over judges with an assortment of unique and traditional cupcakes.

“It’s just a variety of flavors that we have,” owner Felicia Howard said. “We do specialize in alcohol-infused cupcakes that a lot of the other competition doesn’t. Hennessy and we also have Piña Colada that we will be showcasing as well as some of our staples like Red Velvet and our Chocolate Peanut Butter Delight and Key Lime.”

41NBC’s Drake Rozelle tried a Red Velvet cupcake after Howard recommended it.

“So the frosting is really good,” Rozelle said. “It’s kind of a thicker frosting, but it’s really sweet and not in an overpowering way. The cupcake itself is very fluffy. It’s very light, and of course, with it being Red Velvet is phenomenal of course, but it compliments the frosting extremely well.”

Though small in size, the cupcakes leave a lasting impression.

The bakery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.