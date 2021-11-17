The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announces “Places in Peril” list for 2022

Red Hill Cemetery - Photo Credit to Halston Pitman / Walker Sippel / MotorsportMedia

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released their 2022 “Places in Peril” list today (Wednesday), and one of the sites is here in Middle Georgia.

The GTHP says the “Places in Peril” list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s historic and cultural sites and resources threatened by demolition and neglect.

One of those sites for the upcoming year is Red Hill Cemetery, in Milledgeville, Georgia. According to the GTHP, the spot is situated on a hill overlooking the Old State Prison Farm in Milledgeville, where 600 graves of incarcerated men and women who died at the prison between 1911 and 1936 are located. The grave markers of the prisoners were not normal gravestones, but instead license plates that were manufactured on site. Many of these graves are now obscured and deteriorating as a result of neglect.

The other nine sites announced are widespread throughout the state, from Atlanta to Athens, and beyond.