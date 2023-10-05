The Georgia National Fair starts Thursday: Take a look at the fair’s expected economic impact

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 34th Georgia National Fair starts on Thursday! Every year, the Georgia National Fair brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city of Perry to enjoy 11 days of festivities and to learn about Georgia’s biggest industries.

Marketing Director for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Maggie Lane, says the Georgia National Fair was created to promote agriculture and livestock in the state.

This year, more than 2,000 Georgia students will have a chance to showcase their livestock at the fairground’s barns and arenas. Fair-goers will also have a chance to learn about livestock and agriculture through the fair’s educational programs.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in the the state of Georgia,” Lane said. “A lot of people can’t always tell you exactly where the clothes on their back or the food on their table comes from, and it’s great to be able to make that relationship and educate people on where that does come from.”

Lane says the fair has grown substantially in its 34-year history. Last year, more than 500,000 people attended, which generated more than $50 million in revenue.

“The sales tax collected alone by the sale of vendors in our shopping areas, food, our rides, our gate admission is over a million dollars as well,” she said.

The Georgia National Fair also creates jobs, according to Lane. The Agricenter employs more than 200 people this year, and more than 80 vendors from Georgia and across the Southeast will be there to sell their goods.

The owner of Gillette’s Pizza, Brian Gillette, says his food stand has been coming to the fair for 30 years.

“The Georgia National Fair is a huge part of our business,” Gillette said. “We look forward to this all year. The management here, they do a great job of getting people in front of us. They have rallies and high school groups and company picnics.”

Thursday marks the grand opening of the 34th Annual Georgia National Fair. Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be there to speak at the opening ceremony at 4 p.m.

Click here for the fair’s full schedule and ticket prices.