The Georgia National Fair offers a wide variety of live entertainment

There are eleven headlining music acts at the Georgia National Fair this year, along with a fireworks show every night.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 34th Annual Georgia National Fair has a lot to offer from food, to rides and exhibits. It wouldn’t be complete though, without live entertainment.

This year there are 11 headlining music acts for each night of the Georgia National Fair. According to Marketing Director, Maggie Lane, the fair hosts a variety of artists from across different genres.

“We will have some rock and roll with Tesla on Tuesday night, we’ve got Billy Ocean; some 80’s pop, and then we’ve got Smash Mouth for all of you 90’s kids out there for you to enjoy,” Lane said.

She says the concerts are included with the price of admission to the fair.

Leon Jacobs Jr. is one of the entertainers performing every day. For more than 25 years, he’s brought music to the fair and says he’s honored to be a part of guests’ fair going experience.

“We do a little of this and a little bit of that,” Jacobs said. “Mainly songs that I grew up with or says something to me that you can actually feel. You’re not just playing the song, but you’re actually, ‘yeah, I could see that happening.’ That kind of thing.”

Music isn’t the only entertainment at the Georgia National Fair. It also features daily performances from Mike Fuller… The Magician! Stilt Circus, The Nerveless Nocks Extreme Water Ski and Stunt Show Spectacular, and of course – fireworks.

“Every single fireworks show the Georgia National Fair hosts is unique, so you can expect a different show night after night,” Lane said.

The fireworks show has been a part of the fair since 1990, and has since become a timeless classic.

Lane says the best place to view the fireworks show is from the clock tower. You can see the show every night at 10:00 p.m. on weeknights, and 10:30 p.m. during the weekend.

For the full concert schedule, click here.

For a full list of performers, click here.