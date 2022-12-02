THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Week 16

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the GHSA football playoffs.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the GHSA football playoffs:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Cartersville –
Warner Robins –

Central Fellowship –
Brentwood –

Deerfield-Windsor –
John Milledge –

Schley County –
Johnson County –

Stratford –
Pacelli –

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

AAAAAAA:
Carrollton –
Colquitt County

Mill Creek –
Milton –

AAAAAA:
Gainesville –
Roswell –

Rome –
Hughes –

AAAAA:
Dutchtown –
Ware County –

AAAA:
North Oconee –
Cedartown –

Troup –
Benedictine –

AAA:
Carver-Atlanta –
Sandy Creek –

Oconee County –
Cedar Grove –

AA:
Fellowship Christian –
Fitzgerald –

Thomson –
Appling County –

A Division II:
Lincoln County –
Bowdon –

A Division I:
Swainsboro –
Irwin County –

St. Francis –
Prince Avenue Christian –

Categories: End Zone, Featured, Local Sports, Sports
Tags: , , , ,

Related