THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Semifinals of the 2021 playoffs
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the semifinals of the GHSA playoffs.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Pinewood 0, John Milledge 21
Warner Robins 40, Creekside 15
Wilcox County 14, Irwin County 45
Terrell Academy 28, Brentwood 37
Other scores:
Grayson 0, Collins Hill 31
Walton 17, Milton 38
Dacula 28, Langston Hughes 47
Carrollton 6, Buford 21
Blessed Trinity 7, Calhoun 24
Cedartown 21, Carver , Columbus 22
North Oconee 32, Benedictine 42
Appling County 6, Cedar Grove 27
Carver , Atlanta 19, Pierce County 17
Fitzgerald 27, Swainsboro 6
Callaway 6, Thomasville 31
Brooks County 49, Metter 7
Trinity Christian 48, Eagle’s Landing Christian 45 – (OT)
Prince Avenue Christian 38, Fellowship Christian 28