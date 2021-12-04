THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Semifinals of the 2021 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the semifinals of the GHSA playoffs.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Pinewood 0, John Milledge 21

Warner Robins 40, Creekside 15

Wilcox County 14, Irwin County 45

Terrell Academy 28, Brentwood 37

Other scores:

Grayson 0, Collins Hill 31

Walton 17, Milton 38

Dacula 28, Langston Hughes 47

Carrollton 6, Buford 21

Blessed Trinity 7, Calhoun 24

Cedartown 21, Carver , Columbus 22

North Oconee 32, Benedictine 42

Appling County 6, Cedar Grove 27

Carver , Atlanta 19, Pierce County 17

Fitzgerald 27, Swainsboro 6

Callaway 6, Thomasville 31

Brooks County 49, Metter 7

Trinity Christian 48, Eagle’s Landing Christian 45 – (OT)

Prince Avenue Christian 38, Fellowship Christian 28

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, End Zone, Featured, Hancock County, High School Sports, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County, WMGT
Tags: , , ,

Related