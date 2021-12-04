THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Semifinals of the 2021 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the semifinals of the GHSA playoffs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Pinewood 0, John Milledge 21

Warner Robins 40, Creekside 15

Wilcox County 14, Irwin County 45

Terrell Academy 28, Brentwood 37

Other scores:

Grayson 0, Collins Hill 31

Walton 17, Milton 38

Dacula 28, Langston Hughes 47

Carrollton 6, Buford 21

Blessed Trinity 7, Calhoun 24

Cedartown 21, Carver , Columbus 22

North Oconee 32, Benedictine 42

Appling County 6, Cedar Grove 27

Carver , Atlanta 19, Pierce County 17

Fitzgerald 27, Swainsboro 6

Callaway 6, Thomasville 31

Brooks County 49, Metter 7

Trinity Christian 48, Eagle’s Landing Christian 45 – (OT)

Prince Avenue Christian 38, Fellowship Christian 28