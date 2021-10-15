THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 9 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 9.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Mount de Sales , FPD
Northeast , Bleckley County
Lee County , Houston County
Valdosta , Northside
Westside , Rutland
Strong Rock , Stratford
Other scores:
Warner Robins , Ware County
Howard , Baldwin
Perry , West Laurens
East Laurens , Vidalia
Lamar County , Dodge County
Dooly County , Wilcox County
Greenville , Macon County
Pelham , Schley County
Crawford County , Twiggs County
ACE Charter , Warren County
GMC , Glascock County
Gatewood , Westfield