THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 9 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 9.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Mount de Sales , FPD

Northeast , Bleckley County

Lee County , Houston County

Valdosta , Northside

Westside , Rutland

Strong Rock , Stratford

Other scores:

Warner Robins , Ware County

Howard , Baldwin

Perry , West Laurens

East Laurens , Vidalia

Lamar County , Dodge County

Dooly County , Wilcox County

Greenville , Macon County

Pelham , Schley County

Crawford County , Twiggs County

ACE Charter , Warren County

GMC , Glascock County

Gatewood , Westfield