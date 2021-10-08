THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 8 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 8.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Crisp County , Peach County

FPD , Tattnall

Stratford , Mount de Sales

Howard , Westside

Washington County , Perry

Southwest , Northeast

Other scores:

Luella , Northside

Veterans , Wayne County

Jones County , Ola

Baldwin , West Laurens

Central , Upson-Lee

Mary Persons , Pike County

Bleckley County , Lamar County

Dodge County , Jasper County

Hawkinsville , Dooly County

Wilcox County , Dublin

Macon County , Schley County

Wilkinson County , Twiggs County

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, End Zone, Featured, Hancock County, High School Sports, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County, WMGT
Tags: , , ,

Related