THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 8 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 8.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Crisp County , Peach County

FPD , Tattnall

Stratford , Mount de Sales

Howard , Westside

Washington County , Perry

Southwest , Northeast

Other scores:

Luella , Northside

Veterans , Wayne County

Jones County , Ola

Baldwin , West Laurens

Central , Upson-Lee

Mary Persons , Pike County

Bleckley County , Lamar County

Dodge County , Jasper County

Hawkinsville , Dooly County

Wilcox County , Dublin

Macon County , Schley County

Wilkinson County , Twiggs County