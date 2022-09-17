THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 5.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Northeast – 47

ACE – 21

Peach County – 7

Perry – 35

Jordan – 0

Southwest – 61

West Laurens – 0

Bleckley County – 33

Pacelli – 21

Stratford – 7

Mount de Sales – 21

Westfield – 49

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

Dutchtown – 14

Warner Robins – 7

Lakeside, Evans – 17

Veterans – 28

Northside – 20

North Cobb – 17

Locust Grove – 0

Jones County – 62

Pike County – 3

Howard – 14

Washington County – 43

Glenn Hills – 7

Twiggs County – 22

Hawkinsville – 58

Wilcox County – 52

Tiftarea – 28

East Laurens – 6

Johnson County – 34

Dublin – 0

Metter – 12

FPD – 28

Pinewood Christian – 34

Tattnall – 34

Mount Vernon – 35

Frederica – 13

John Milledge – 63