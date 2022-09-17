THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5:
Games featured on The End Zone:
Northeast – 47
ACE – 21
Peach County – 7
Perry – 35
Jordan – 0
Southwest – 61
West Laurens – 0
Bleckley County – 33
Pacelli – 21
Stratford – 7
Mount de Sales – 21
Westfield – 49
***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Other scores:
Dutchtown – 14
Warner Robins – 7
Lakeside, Evans – 17
Veterans – 28
Northside – 20
North Cobb – 17
Locust Grove – 0
Jones County – 62
Pike County – 3
Howard – 14
Washington County – 43
Glenn Hills – 7
Twiggs County – 22
Hawkinsville – 58
Wilcox County – 52
Tiftarea – 28
East Laurens – 6
Johnson County – 34
Dublin – 0
Metter – 12
FPD – 28
Pinewood Christian – 34
Tattnall – 34
Mount Vernon – 35
Frederica – 13
John Milledge – 63