THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 2 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 2.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Dodge County 27, Dublin 7
Johnson County 7, East Laurens 0
Wilcox County 19, Bleckley County 21
Central 0, Northeast 43
Howard 35, Southwest 0
Peach County 14, Northside 28
Other scores:
Brentwood 12, John Milledge 38
Crisp County 24, Houston County 27
Warner Robins 50, Archer 34
Jones County 34, North Gwinnett 28
McDonough 28, Mary Persons 42
Hawkinsville 0, Tattnall 28
Lamar County 49, Crawford County 7
GMC 50, Central, Talbotton 8
Twiggs County 0, Wilkinson County 30
Stratford 47, George Walton 7