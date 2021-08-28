THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 2 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 2.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 2.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Dodge County 27, Dublin 7

Johnson County 7, East Laurens 0

Wilcox County 19, Bleckley County 21

Central 0, Northeast 43

Howard 35, Southwest 0

Peach County 14, Northside 28

Other scores:

Brentwood 12, John Milledge 38

Crisp County 24, Houston County 27

Warner Robins 50, Archer 34

Jones County 34, North Gwinnett 28

McDonough 28, Mary Persons 42

Hawkinsville 0, Tattnall 28

Lamar County 49, Crawford County 7

GMC 50, Central, Talbotton 8

Twiggs County 0, Wilkinson County 30

Stratford 47, George Walton 7