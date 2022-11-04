THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 12 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 12.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 12:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Houston County –

Veterans –

Thomas County Central –

Northside –

Pike County –

Mary Persons –

Central –

Southwest –

Stratford –

FPD –

John Milledge –

Tattnall –

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

Griffin –

Baldwin –

Crawford –

Temple –

Jones County –

Union Grove –

Swainsboro –

Dublin –

Warner Robins –

Locust Grove –

Perry –

West Laurens –

Peach County –

Jackson –

ACE –

Spencer –

Hawkinsville –

Dooly County –

Putnam County –

Washington County –

GMC –

Twiggs County –

Glascock County –

Wilkinson County –

Marion County –

Macon County –

Greenville –

Schley County –

Wheeler County –

Wilcox County –

Gatewood –

Brentwood –