THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11.
Games featured on The End Zone:
FPD 14, Stratford 7
Jackson 21, Mary Persons 23
Ware County 28, Veterans 21
Houston County 21, Northside 38
Deerfield-Windsor 10, Mount de Sales 14
Other scores:
Woodland 26, Jones County 69
Warner Robins 22, Coffee 7
Howard 0, Perry 35
West Laurens 27, Rutland 8
Spalding 48, Westside 13
Central 0, Crisp County 48
Peach County 46, Upson-Lee 16
Washington County 19, Dodge County 26
Northeast 40, Jasper County 7
Johnson County 21, Dooly County 14
Dublin 45, Telfair County 7
Schley County 24, Manchester 6
Tattnall 41, Strong Rock Christian 16
John Milledge 61, Creekside Christian 0
GMC 41, ACE Charter 6