THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 11.
Clayton Poulnott,

Games featured on The End Zone:

FPD 14, Stratford 7

Jackson 21, Mary Persons 23

Ware County 28, Veterans 21

Houston County 21, Northside 38

Deerfield-Windsor 10, Mount de Sales 14

Other scores:

Woodland 26, Jones County 69

Warner Robins 22, Coffee 7

Howard 0, Perry 35

West Laurens 27, Rutland 8

Spalding 48, Westside 13

Central 0, Crisp County 48

Peach County 46, Upson-Lee 16

Washington County 19, Dodge County 26

Northeast 40, Jasper County 7

Johnson County 21, Dooly County 14

Dublin 45, Telfair County 7

Schley County 24, Manchester 6

Tattnall 41, Strong Rock Christian 16

John Milledge 61, Creekside Christian 0

GMC 41, ACE Charter 6

