THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 10 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 10. (Catch all the highlights here.)

Games featured on The End Zone:

ACE 34, Rutland 14

John Milledge 27, FPD 22

Lee County 56, Northside 7

Spalding 48, Westside 13

Spencer 35, Northeast 34 (OT)

Stratford 35, Mount de Sales 14 (Game of the Week)

Other scores:

Baldwin 32, West Laurens 7

Bleckley County 42, East Laurens 13

Brookstone 38, Westfield 21

Cook 27, Dodge County 7

Dooly County 28, Wilcox County 25

Dublin 62, Jefferson County 13

Hancock Central 48, Twiggs County 0

Hawkinsville 30, Treutlen 16

Johnson County 21, Wilkinson County 12

Tift County 14, Veterans 6

Upson-Lee 21, Peach County 20

Warner Robins 35, Eagle’s Landing 7

Washington County 41, Butler 20

Windsor 62, Crisp Academy 6