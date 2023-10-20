THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 10 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 10.
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 10. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
ACE 34, Rutland 14
John Milledge 27, FPD 22
Lee County 56, Northside 7
Spalding 48, Westside 13
Spencer 35, Northeast 34 (OT)
Stratford 35, Mount de Sales 14 (Game of the Week)
Other scores:
Baldwin 32, West Laurens 7
Bleckley County 42, East Laurens 13
Brookstone 38, Westfield 21
Cook 27, Dodge County 7
Dooly County 28, Wilcox County 25
Dublin 62, Jefferson County 13
Hancock Central 48, Twiggs County 0
Hawkinsville 30, Treutlen 16
Johnson County 21, Wilkinson County 12
Tift County 14, Veterans 6
Upson-Lee 21, Peach County 20
Warner Robins 35, Eagle’s Landing 7
Washington County 41, Butler 20
Windsor 62, Crisp Academy 6