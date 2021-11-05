THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from final week of regular season
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 12.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Perry , Baldwin
Dutchtown , Jones County
Veterans , Warner Robins
Dodge County , Southwest
Peach County , Central
Lamar County , Northeast
Other scores:
Westside , West Laurens
Pike County , Crisp County
Mary Persons , Sumter County
Jasper County , Washington County
Dooly County , Telfair County
Montgomery County , Dublin
Hawkinsville , Johnson County
Macon County , Chattahoochee County
Twiggs County , ACE Charter
Hancock Central , Crawford County
Strong Rock Christian , FPD
Stratford , Deerfield-Windsor