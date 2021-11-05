THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from final week of regular season

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 12.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Perry , Baldwin

Dutchtown , Jones County

Veterans , Warner Robins

Dodge County , Southwest

Peach County , Central

Lamar County , Northeast

Other scores:

Westside , West Laurens

Pike County , Crisp County

Mary Persons , Sumter County

Jasper County , Washington County

Dooly County , Telfair County

Montgomery County , Dublin

Hawkinsville , Johnson County

Macon County , Chattahoochee County

Twiggs County , ACE Charter

Hancock Central , Crawford County

Strong Rock Christian , FPD

Stratford , Deerfield-Windsor

