THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from 1st round of high school football playoffs
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the first week of GHSA football playoffs.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the 1st round of the GHSA football playoffs:
Games featured on The End Zone:
Worth County –
Northeast –
Glynn Academy –
Northside –
Shaw –
Perry –
Pelham –
Dublin –
Macon County –
Wilkinson County –
Westwood –
Windsor –
***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Other scores:
Houston County –
Brunswick –
Westside –
Cairo –
Baldwin –
Bainbridge –
Washington County –
Appling County –
Central –
Fitzgerald –
ACE –
Cook County –
Hancock Central –
Manchester –
Chattahoochee County –
Johnson County –
Dooly County –
Jenkins County –
Montgomery County –
Wilcox County –
GMC-
Schley County –
Crawford County –
Screven County –
Bleckley County –
Brooks County –
Mount de Sales –
Bethlehem Christian –