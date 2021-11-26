THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Quarterfinals of the 2021 playoffs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Warner Robins , Jones County

Tift Area , John Milledge

Manchester , Wilcox County

Cedartown , Perry

Prince Avenue , FPD

Other scores:

Northside , Langston Hughes

Johns Creek , Dacula

Cedar Grove , Crisp County

Appling County , Thompson

Peach County , Pierce County

Burke County , Carver , Atlanta

Northeast , Swainsboro

Fitzgerald , Putnam County

Macon County , Irwin County

Westfield , Pinewood

Gatewood , Brentwood

