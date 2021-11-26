THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Quarterfinals of the 2021 playoffs
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Warner Robins , Jones County
Tift Area , John Milledge
Manchester , Wilcox County
Cedartown , Perry
Prince Avenue , FPD
Other scores:
Northside , Langston Hughes
Johns Creek , Dacula
Cedar Grove , Crisp County
Appling County , Thompson
Peach County , Pierce County
Burke County , Carver , Atlanta
Northeast , Swainsboro
Fitzgerald , Putnam County
Macon County , Irwin County
Westfield , Pinewood
Gatewood , Brentwood