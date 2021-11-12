THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: First round of the 2021 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the first round of the GHSA playoffs.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Hardaway , Perry

Early County , Bleckley County

Morgan County , Peach County

Jonesboro , Warner Robins

Griffin , Jones County

Cook , Northeast

Other scores:

Veterans , Woodward Academy

West Laurens , Carver, Columbus

LaGrange , Baldwin

Harlem , Crisp County

Mary Persons , Burke County

Dodge County , Fitzgerald

East Laurens , Putnam County

Washington County , Thomasville