THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: First round of the 2021 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the first round of the GHSA playoffs.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Hardaway , Perry

Early County , Bleckley County

Morgan County , Peach County

Jonesboro , Warner Robins

Griffin , Jones County

Cook , Northeast

Other scores:

Veterans , Woodward Academy

West Laurens , Carver, Columbus

LaGrange , Baldwin

Harlem , Crisp County

Mary Persons , Burke County

Dodge County , Fitzgerald

East Laurens , Putnam County

Washington County , Thomasville

 

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, End Zone, Featured, Hancock County, High School Sports, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County, WMGT
Tags: , , ,

Related