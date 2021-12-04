THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Wilcox County travels to Irwin County

The Patriots had lost eight in a row to the Indians and hadn't won the state title since 2009. The Indians won the championship just two years ago.

OCILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wilcox County Patriots went on the road to play the Irwin County Indians for a spot in the GHSA Class A Public championship game.

The Patriots had lost eight in a row to the Indians and hadn’t won the state title since 2009. The Indians won the championship just two years ago.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Indian Field: