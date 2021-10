THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside hosts Howard

The Westside Seminoles hosted the Howard Huskies Friday night at Ed Defore Sports Complex.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Westside Seminoles hosted the Howard Huskies Friday night at Ed Defore Sports Complex.

Both teams were playing for the first win in Region 2-AAAA.

Here are the highlights: