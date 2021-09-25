THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside hosts Baldwin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMGT) — Baldwin traveled to Macon to take on Westside Friday night at Ed Defore Sports Complex.

The Braves were playing their first region game and looking to get to .500 (1-2) on the season.

The Seminoles were looking for their first region win (0-1) and hoping to get to 2-2 in 2021.

Here are the highlights: