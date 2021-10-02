THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Washington County hosts Northeast in our Game of the Week

This was the first region game for the Raiders, while the Golden Hawks were trying to move to 2-0 in the region.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders visited the Washington County Golden Hawks in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

This was the first region game for the Raiders, while the Golden Hawks were trying to move to 2-0 in the region.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights from the House of Pain: